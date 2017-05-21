‘Angry’ Netanyahu orders boycotting Israeli officials to show up for Trump reception: report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, on March 6, 2016 (AFP Photo/Abir Sultan)

President Donald Trump’s overseas visit has hit another bump after it was revealed that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to order some government ministers and officials to attend a Monday reception for the American president after they threatened to boycott.

According to The Guardian, Netanyahu grew angry on Sunday when he learned of the boycott by some party heads and government officials after they learned of preconditions set forth by the White House.

Israeli officials were told that the White House had requested the reception be shortened to playing the two countries’ anthems – with Trump only shaking hands with Netanyahu.

According to reports in Israeli papers, the officials — some of whom could defy the prime minister — were upset at being excluded from the receiving line on the airport tarmac.

Trump will arrive from Riyadh on Air Force One just before noon at Ben Gurion airport on Monday.