Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘Angry’ Netanyahu orders boycotting Israeli officials to show up for Trump reception: report

Tom Boggioni

21 May 2017 at 15:16 ET                   
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, on March 6, 2016 (AFP Photo/Abir Sultan)

President Donald Trump’s overseas visit has hit another bump after it was revealed that Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was forced to order some government ministers and officials to attend a Monday reception for the American president after they threatened to boycott.

According to The Guardian, Netanyahu grew angry on Sunday when he learned of the boycott by some party heads and government officials after they learned of preconditions set forth by the White House.

Israeli officials were told that the White House had requested the reception be shortened to playing the two countries’ anthems – with Trump only shaking hands with Netanyahu.

According to reports in Israeli papers, the officials — some of whom could defy the prime minister — were upset at being excluded from the receiving line on the airport tarmac.

Trump will arrive from Riyadh on Air Force One just before noon at Ben Gurion airport on Monday.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
‘He’s been neutered’: Trump supporters melt down after president calls Islam ‘one of world’s great faiths’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+