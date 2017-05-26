‘Basically a sh*thead’: Ex-Jared Kushner employee explains why he’s unqualified to hold any job

Presidential son-in-law Jared Kushner in Iraq (Twitter.com)

President Donald Trump has put son-in-law Jared Kushner in charge of several very important initiatives, including bringing peace to the Middle East, ending the opioid crisis, and completely reorganizing the entire executive branch of the federal government.

However, Politico notes that one former Kushner employee believes that he’s not qualified to hold any kind of job, let alone a job with so many potentially world-changing responsibilities.

Harleen Kahlon, a digital media manager who briefly worked at Kushner’s publication Observer, explains to Politico that she quit working for the young real estate mogul when he blatantly stiffed her on an agreed-upon bonus she had earned for meeting certain traffic metrics. When she went to collect her bonus, Kushner told her he couldn’t pay due to financial constraints and advised her to “take one for the team” and forsake the money she was owed.

The publication also cites a Facebook post that Kahlon wrote last year outlining why Kushner isn’t smart or talented enough to hold any job that he’s not handed by his rich relatives.

“We’re talking about a guy who isn’t particularly bright or hard-working, doesn’t actually know anything, has bought his way into everything ever (with money he got from his criminal father), who is deeply insecure and obsessed with fame (you don’t buy the NYO, marry Ivanka Trump, or constantly talk about the phone calls you get from celebrities if it’s in your nature to ‘shun the spotlight’), and who is basically a shithead,” she wrote.