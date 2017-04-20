‘Bearing Arms’ editor Bob Owens found dead in an apparent suicide at 46
Blogger Bob Owens, the founder and editor of the pro-gun news website “Bearing Arms,” has been found dead in North Carolina in an apparent suicide, local officials say. He was 46 years old. (more) Credit: Twitter FOR LIVE NEWS UPDATES: Twitter, Facebook The incident happened at about 10:54 a.m. on Monday when officers received a report…
