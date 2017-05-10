Bibles and beds are some of the only American-made products used at Trump’s DC hotel

Trump Hotel items (WUSA)

President Donald Trump signed an executive order last month urging government agencies to “buy American” — but that directive hasn’t been followed at his family’s newly opened Washington, D.C., hotel.

WUSA-TV rented a room at the Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue for a nightly rate of $800 so reporters could see how many items had been made in the U.S. — and it turns out, not too many.

They found phones from Malaysia, a TV from South Korea, towels from India, soaps and shampoo from Canada, glasses from Italy and a bathrobe from China.

The furniture and bathroom fixtures were made in the U.S., the station reported, and so were the bedside Bible, clock and trash can.

Altogether, 21 of the 31 items in the room whose origins could be identified were American-made.

“If his competitors are importing products and bringing costs down, it doesn’t leave his organization much choice,” said Michael Kanko, CEO of Import Genius. “It would be hard for him to be competitive and not deal with global trade.”

Kanko’s company found similar trends at other hotel chains, the station reported.

A spokeswoman for the Trump Hotel said foreign-made products were a business decision that had nothing to do with the president.

“Trump Hotels has nothing to do with the White House administration,” said spokeswoman Patricia Tang. “We function like any other hotel.”