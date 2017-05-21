‘But he got a nice gold medal’: Trump shredded for refusing to say ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ in Saudi speech

Donald Trump speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

Following President Donald Trump’s speech on Islam Sunday morning, the normally bombastic president was hammered for refusing to use the expression “radical Islamic terrorism” — a phrase he previously criticized President Barack Obama for avoiding.

“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it,” Trump said during the televised speech

Commenters were quick to point out Trumps cowardice in front of his hosts, with one sarcastically noting that at least Trump will come home the “nice gold medal” that he was awarded during a ceremony on Saturday.

In Saudi speech, Trump will condemn "the crisis of Islamist extremism,” which appears to be his new phrase for “radical Islamic terrorism." — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) May 21, 2017

That awkward moment when your conman says Islamist Extremism instead of the promised RADICAL ISLAMIC TERRORISM bc you're just that gullible. — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) May 21, 2017

If Trump doesn't say the Magic Words "Radical Islamic Terrorism" at least 5 times, he's part of #CreepingSharia. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 21, 2017

Trump is not only not saying "radical Islamic terrorism," he's rejecting the *premise* of the phrase he mocked Obama/Clinton for not using. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 21, 2017

@Tombx7M He refused to say radical Islamic terrorism, said Islam is one of the great religions of the world, sounds contradictory and apologetic MAGA — C (@E1T14L) May 21, 2017

As usual Trump is all tough in America then goes to Saudi Arabia & does not say Radical Islamic terrorism. Will his supporters notice? — kj martin (@martin_kj) May 21, 2017

Trump bows to Saudis, approved sale of all weapons systems they want and stopped saying "Radical Islamic Terrorism." Got a nice gold medal. — Armando (@armandodkos) May 20, 2017

A princess who curtsies in front of the Saudis would never say "Radical Islamic Terrorism", either. — James Stewart (@jamespstewart) May 21, 2017

Trump has change his use of "radical Islamic terrorism" to "people who haven't given my daughter money yet" — Anthony De Rosa 🗽 (@Anthony) May 21, 2017