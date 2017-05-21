Quantcast

‘But he got a nice gold medal’: Trump shredded for refusing to say ‘radical Islamic terrorism’ in Saudi speech

Tom Boggioni

21 May 2017 at 12:28 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks to CBS News (screen grab)

Following President Donald Trump’s speech on Islam Sunday morning, the normally bombastic president was hammered for refusing to use the expression “radical Islamic terrorism” — a phrase he previously criticized President Barack Obama for avoiding.

“This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it,” Trump said during the televised speech

Commenters were quick to point out Trumps cowardice in front of his hosts, with one sarcastically noting that at least Trump will come home the “nice gold medal” that he was awarded during a ceremony on Saturday.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
