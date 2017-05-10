Quantcast

Comey invited to testify before Senate Intel Committee meeting next Tuesday: reports

Brad Reed

10 May 2017 at 13:32 ET                   
James Comey (screenshot)

Fired FBI Director James Comey has been invited to appear before the Senate Intelligence Community next Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

One source tells ABC News’ Michael Del Moro that while Comey has been invited to testify, he has not yet given word about whether he will accept the invitation.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) confirmed to local news station NBC 4 on Wednesday that both he and Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC) had invited Comey to speak next week.

Comey was fired on Tuesday evening after a controversial tenure that drew criticism from both Democrats and Republicans. Despite this, Comey’s dismissal has now drawn bipartisan criticism due to his role in investigating the role that Russian intelligence services played in interfering in the 2016 presidential election.

Developing…

