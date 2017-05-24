‘Do you consider yourself a leaker?’: Watch Wolf Blitzer hammer Chaffetz over role in Trump-Russia scandal

Wolf Blitzer and Jason Chaffetz (CNN / Screengrab)

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday cornered House Oversight Committee Chairman Jason Chaffetz (R-UT) on a range of topics, including his decision to provide cover to Donald Trump’s dubious claim that former president Barack Obama wiretapped Trump tower, as well as his rumored move to Fox News this July.

Blitzer and Chaffetz first clashed over news that Donald Trump’s former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn “made false statements” on his security clearance form. Chaffetz argued Flynn’s clearance was “done by the Obama administration,” before Blitzer pointed out Flynn’s role as Trump’s adviser required “additional” vetting “that required him filling up all kinds of new forms.”

Still, Chaffetz tried to pin Flynn on “Obama-era” holdouts in the DOJ.

“Why did the Obama administration approve these secret clearances?” Chaffetz asked.

“No, no, no,” Blitzer said, pressing Chaffetz on the additional documents Flynn filed incorretly.

“Show me the documents, if you think you have the answer and I don’t, share it with me,” Chaffetz hotly replied.

Blitzer noted that Rep. Elijah Cummings, who also serves on the House Intelligence Committee, is calling for Chaffetz to “subpoena those White House documents.” Chaffetz replied he was not similarly calling for a subpoena.

“No, I’m not,” Chaffetz admitted.

“Why not get the documents just to double check?” Blitzed asked, to which Chaffetz did not have an answer.

“Given that I was in the [classified] meeting and you were not, that is not something we’re going to subpoena,” Chaffetz said.

Blitzer later noted Chaffetz played “a very important role in the Clinton email investigation,” and pointed to his decision to speak publicly about the Obama administration “unmasking” U.S.—a routine national security procedure Trump used to justify his dubious claims former president Barack Obama wiretapped him.

“Do you consider yourself a leaker?” Blitzer bluntly asked.

Watch the combative interview below, via CNN.

PART 1:



PART 2:

