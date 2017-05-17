‘Donald Trump is not well’: Olbermann rings the alarm on GOP ignoring the president’s ‘crazy’ actions

"The Resistance" host Keith Olbermann (left) and a composite image of President Donald Trump (right, via screengrab).

In his latest episode of GQ’s “The Resistance,” host Keith Olbermann said what everyone’s been thinking in the non-stop media circus since President Donald Trump fired James Comey: the president is losing his grip on reality.

“What you and I have been not debating but quantifying, me for the last 18 months now, seems finally to have gotten through to the occasional Republican,” Olbermann said. “Donald Trump is not well.”

“Trump could have a psyhicatric condition,” Olbermann speculated. “It could be physical, it could be an illness, it could be substance-related, it could be the long-term effects of concussions. This is apart from the questions of good and evil, this is about whether or not the equipment works.”

Olbermann peppered his inquiry into the president’s mental health with quotes from various anonymous White House sources, including one widely-shared quote from a Washington Post article last week from an anonymous official who claimed the president appears to be “in the grip of some kind of paranoid delusion”.

Despite sources within Trump’s White House speculating in anonymous quotes about the president’s state of mind, Olbermann pointed out that media seem reluctant to call a spade, a spade.

“Only in the last couple of weeks has much of the media-political complex in this country been willing to even hint at what has been perfectly obvious to many of the rest of us: Donald Trump is not well,” Olbermann said.

Much of the hesitance about calling the president impaired, Olbermann argued, comes from the modern political insistence that psychiatric professional refrain from diagnosing political candidates from afar.

That refusal to diagnose Trump “out of sympathy and fairness”, the host continued, “could destroy this country”.

Watch the entire segment below via GQ: