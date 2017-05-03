‘Don’t use my story’: Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani blisters ‘complicit’ Ivanka Trump over father’s agenda

Ivanka Trump (left, via Wikimedia Commons) and Reshma Saujani (right, via Creative Commons).

Reshma Saujani, CEO and Founder of the ‘Girls Who Code’ nonprofit for women in tech, told Ivanka Trump “don’t use my story” in a recent tweet following news that the first daughter used Saujani’s inspiring success story in her new book, “Women Who Work: Rewriting the Rules of Success,” as reported by the Washington Post

Following news that Trump mentioned her in her new book, Saujani tweeted to Trump, telling her “don’t use my story in #WomenWhoWork unless you are going to stop being #complicit”.

In “Women Who Work“, Trump mentioned Saujani and said the tech philanthropist “personally witnessed the gender gap in computing classes and set out to do something about it”.

In her tweet, Saujani referenced criticisms that Trump is “complicit” in her father’s agenda. The complicit comments went so viral that Scarlett Johannson posed as Trump in an ad for a perfume called “Complicit” on Saturday Night Live.

Saujani isn’t the only woman mentioned in Trump’s new book that’s spoken out about her inclusion. Famed primatologist and anthropologist Jane Goodall said she hopes Trump takes her quote, “what you do makes a difference and you have to decide what kind of difference you want to make,” at its full value.

“I sincerely hope she will take the full import of my words to heart. She is in a position to do much good or terrible harm,” Goodall said. “I hope that Ms. Trump will stand with us to value and cherish our natural world and protect this planet for future generations.”