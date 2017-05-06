Even Star Trek’s Deanna Troi is calling Paul Ryan’s spokeswoman a ‘lying sack of sh*t’ for Trumpcare lie

Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI)’s spokeswoman AshLee Strong is not having a very good day.

Earlier on Saturday, Strong tweeted that the U.S. House of Representatives’ freshly-passed American Healthcare Act (AHCA) — also known as “Trumpcare” — has been examined and graded by the Congressional Budget Office.

“While we’re setting the record straight: AHCA was posted online a month ago, went through 4 committees, & has been scored by CBO — twice,” Strong tweeted.

While we're setting the record straight: AHCA was posted online a month ago, went through 4 committees, & has been scored by CBO — twice. — AshLee Strong (@AshLeeStrong) May 6, 2017

The only trouble is that the bill has been amended since it was originally scored by the CBO in March and no one is exactly sure, now, how much the bill will cost or even everything that’s in it.

Twitter responded swiftly and harshly as the social medium is wont to do, and Strong’s subsequent plaintive tweets about how she was getting ganged up on by angry liberals just served as more fodder for mockery.

@AshLeeStrong Hi! I'm the managing editor for @Snopes and we'd also love links to back this claim + the current score. Thanks! — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) May 6, 2017

Even “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actress Marina Sertis — who played Counselor Deanna Troi — piled on, calling Strong a “lying sack of sh*t.”

You, young lady, are a lying sack of s**t. https://t.co/1FZtPc3Wsr — Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) May 7, 2017

The funniest part of this is Paul Ryan's spokeswoman @AshLeeStrong couldn't even bother coordinating her lies with the White House's lies pic.twitter.com/kyNynSn555 — Jon Schwarz (@tinyrevolution) May 6, 2017

@AshLeeStrong It's funny how not wanting to die makes people impolite. — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) May 6, 2017

@AshLeeStrong Most of those responding aren't swearing. They're countering your "facts" with real facts. Suggestion: don't lie, less clutter. — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) May 6, 2017

@AshLeeStrong Ashlee are you saying Lindsay is lying here? https://t.co/gl36DEg3dC — Matt (@mattyaspan) May 6, 2017

@AshLeeStrong Feel better Ash! Just look in the mirror & say, "This is hard, people are mean, but it's worth it to let poor people die for the tax cuts." — David Iserson (@davidiserson) May 6, 2017

@AshLeeStrong "If this lying leads to just 1 cancer patient denied insurance so we can cut taxes for billionaires, I'll get to meet Ayn Rand in heaven." — David Iserson (@davidiserson) May 6, 2017

@AshLeeStrong AshLee, people are upset because you are lying about something that could kill a lot of people. Proximity to power is not worth your soul, — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) May 6, 2017

@AshLeeStrong Wrong. This is a lie. Multiple significant changes were made. What is the matter with you? Have some self respect — Chris Fazio (@cfaz15) May 7, 2017