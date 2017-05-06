Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Even Star Trek’s Deanna Troi is calling Paul Ryan’s spokeswoman a ‘lying sack of sh*t’ for Trumpcare lie

David Ferguson

06 May 2017 at 21:59 ET                   
Actress Marina Sertis (Flickr Creative Commons)

Speaker of the House Rep. Paul Ryan (R-WI)’s spokeswoman AshLee Strong is not having a very good day.

Earlier on Saturday, Strong tweeted that the U.S. House of Representatives’ freshly-passed American Healthcare Act (AHCA) — also known as “Trumpcare” — has been examined and graded by the Congressional Budget Office.

“While we’re setting the record straight: AHCA was posted online a month ago, went through 4 committees, & has been scored by CBO — twice,” Strong tweeted.

The only trouble is that the bill has been amended since it was originally scored by the CBO in March and no one is exactly sure, now, how much the bill will cost or even everything that’s in it.

Twitter responded swiftly and harshly as the social medium is wont to do, and Strong’s subsequent plaintive tweets about how she was getting ganged up on by angry liberals just served as more fodder for mockery.

Even “Star Trek: The Next Generation” actress Marina Sertis — who played Counselor Deanna Troi — piled on, calling Strong a “lying sack of sh*t.”

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
Montel Williams blasts ‘ridiculous’ Trumpcare bill: Half of US adults have ‘pre-existing conditions’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+