Even the conservative on The View thinks Republicans should support an independent Russia investigation

Jedediah Bila (Photo: Screen capture)

Every co-host of “The View” insists there should likely be an independent prosecutor appointed to to oversee the investigation into whether President Donald Trump’s campaign colluding with Russia. Co-host Whoopi Goldberg isn’t happy with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his decision that they will not appoint one.

“What they need is a special prosecutor,” Goldberg said with co-host Sunny Hostin.

“Well, McConnell doesn’t agree with that,” co-host Joy Behar noted.

That’s when an annoyed Goldberg looked into the camera and told the Kentucky senator to “take care of what you’re supposed to take care of. Hush up!”

Earlier in the show, Goldberg wondered if FBI Director James Comey’s firing came because his profile was becoming larger than Trump’s.

“Hell hath no fury like an orange demagogue scorned,” Behar joked.

Co-host Sara Haines said that she wondered if something was forthcoming in the investigation and that’s why Trump fired Comey when he did.

Hostin read Trump’s letter to Comey, emphasizing the portion where Trump said he met with Comey on three occasions to discuss the Russia investigation.

“I can bet the farm on the fact that that is a complete and total lie,” Hostin said. “There is no way that the director of the FBI met with the target of the investigation to tell that target that he is not under investigation. It is unethical. It is illegal and it did not happen.”

Haines found it interesting the rationale for firing Comey was about former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s email scandal but the specifics in Trump’s letter were all about Russia. Behar agreed, saying that it was “touching” that suddenly Trump is so concerned about Clinton.

Watch below:



‘Take care of what you’re supposed to take care… by sarahburris