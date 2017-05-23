Quantcast

Ex-CIA chief: Intel shows possibility Trump campaign was ‘actively conspiring, colluding with Russia’

David Edwards

23 May 2017 at 11:06 ET                   
John Brennan (screen grab)

Former CIA Director John Brennan testified on Tuesday that intelligence officials had found “contacts and interaction” between Donald Trump’s presidential campaign and agents for the Russian government.

“I’m aware of information and intelligence that revealed contacts and interactions between officials and U.S. persons involved in the Trump campaign that I was concerned about because of known Russian efforts on such individuals,” Brennan told members of the House Intelligence Committee.

“And it raised questions in my mind whether or not the Russians were able to gain the cooperation of those individuals,” he added. “I don’t know whether or not such collusion existed. I don’t know. But I know there was a sufficient basis of information to require investigation by the [FBI] to determine whether or not U.S. persons were actively conspiring, colluding with Russian officials.”

Watch the video below.

David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
