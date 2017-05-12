Ex-CIA officer: ‘Give the president of the United States a pacifier and a rattle and put him in the crib’

Philip Mudd (Photo: Screen capture)

Appearing on CNN, former CIA official Philip Mudd scoffed at President Donald Trump for believing that he can take on the FBI, saying no one should take the president seriously.

Responding to Trump’s threatening tweet aimed at fired FBI Director James Comey, Mudd laid into Trump saying he was way over his head if he thought he could use his bully pulpit to cow an agency that has been around since 1908.

Pressed by host Kate Bolduan to “get inside Trump’s head,” Mudd blistered the president.

“Believe me, I know this is going to sound facetious but I’m breathing a sigh of relief. You can’t take this seriously,” Mudd replied. ” “You could have taken this seriously from President Bush or President Obama, from President Bush’s father, from President Clinton. You can’t take this seriously.”

“You feel like you’ve got to give the president of the United States a pacifier and a rattle and put him in the crib. You’re threatening the FBI, who’s in the midst of an investigation of presidential aides?” Mudd added sarcastically. “The FBI’s been around since 1908. The president of the United States has been around for three and a half months. If you think you’re going to intimidate the former FBI director and the dozens of people in the workforce who are conducting this investigation with the Department of Justice, you’ve got another thing coming.”

“This is a joke. And nobody in the investigation would take this seriously,” he concluded.

Mudd later called Trump’s claims about his inauguration crowd, “stupid.”

Watch the video below via the Media Research Company: