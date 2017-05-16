‘First Lady Ivanka Trump’: Local Fox anchor apologizes for mistaking Ivanka for Trump’s wife

Shauna Parsons (KPTV/screen grab)

KPTV anchor Shauna Parsons apologized on Tuesday after she identified President Donald Trump’s wife as “First Lady Ivanka Trump.”

During a morning broadcast, Parsons intended to report that Melania Trump would be moving into the White House, but named President Trump’s daughter instead.

“First Lady Ivanka Trump,” Parson began before correcting herself. “Actually First Lady Melania Trump, I should say, she announced where Barron will be going to school next year.”

“I apologize for that,” the anchor said at the conclusion of the report. “There was a little typo in the script.”

Watch the video below.