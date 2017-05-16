Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘First Lady Ivanka Trump’: Local Fox anchor apologizes for mistaking Ivanka for Trump’s wife

David Edwards

16 May 2017 at 11:43 ET                   
Shauna Parsons (KPTV/screen grab)

KPTV anchor Shauna Parsons apologized on Tuesday after she identified President Donald Trump’s wife as “First Lady Ivanka Trump.”

During a morning broadcast, Parsons intended to report that Melania Trump would be moving into the White House, but named President Trump’s daughter instead.

“First Lady Ivanka Trump,” Parson began before correcting herself. “Actually First Lady Melania Trump, I should say, she announced where Barron will be going to school next year.”

“I apologize for that,” the anchor said at the conclusion of the report. “There was a little typo in the script.”

Watch the video below.

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
Next on Raw Story >
Sally Yates reveals the real reasons why Mike Flynn was unmasked in intel reports
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+