Fliers urge black Chicagoans to ‘help Jeff Sessions’ by reporting undocumented neighbors for cash bounties

Fliers advertising bounties for black Chicago residents to report neighbors they suspect of being undocumented immigrants have been spotted around several of the city’s neighborhoods.

The grossly misspelled fliers suggest the program is endorsed by the Trump administration to help black communities, reported DNA Info.

“Sanctuary city Policies endanger the lively hood [sic] of every american [sic], while violating federal law and destroying the black community,” the fliers read.

The fliers claim rewards between $3,000 to $10,000 are available “per illegal reported” and urges residents to “help Atty. General Jeff Sessions Help US Black People.”

It’s not clear who posted the fliers, which make numerous inaccurate claims about Trump administration policies and have been spotted in Englewood, Roseland, West Pullman and the West Side.

The Trump administration appeared to ease up on its threat to cut funding for so-called sanctuary cities, including Chicago, that refuse to assist with federal immigration enforcement.

Sessions issued a memo this week that narrowly defined sanctuary cities as municipalities that “willfully refuse to comply” with a 1996 federal law requiring government agencies to share information about individuals’ immigration status, which pulls back from a Trump executive order blocked by a judge in April.

“This flier is a fraud, and an effort by some nameless entity to divide us and get people to sell their own neighbors, like Judas Iscariot, for a few pieces of silver,” said Raymond Lopez, a 15th Ward alderman. “We all know how history remembers Judas.”

A phone number on the flier advertised the official tip line for the Department of Homeland Security.