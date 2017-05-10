Quantcast
Facebook, U.S. News
Former Dep. CIA Director: It was not a good idea for Trump to let Russians bring cameras into Oval Office
10 May 2017 at 19:52 ET
A tweet thread by former Deputy Director of the CIA David S. Cohen reveals the former intelligence official’s thoughts on news that Russian ambassadors met in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump.

The first tweet was written by former national security advisor Colin Kahl, which begged the “deadly serious” question of whether it was “a good idea to let a Russian gov photographer & all their equipment into the Oval Office?”

Former Dep. Director Cohen responded, on Twitter: “no, it was not.”

In subsequent tweets, Kahl went on to say that when he worked for Barack Obama’s administration, he “couldn’t let foreign delegations bring phones/cameras” into his own office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and that he had to leave his own phone and camera outside the Oval Office when he worked there.

“Apparently,” Kahl wrote, “that doesn’t apply to Russ Gov in this WH”.

You can read Kahl and Cohen’s tweets below.

