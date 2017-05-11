Former Trump Kentucky campaign chair faces 100 years in prison for sex trafficking

Screengrab of WKRC, Local 12 in Cincinnati.

Tea Party leader and former Trump campaign chair Tim Nolan was arraigned on charges of rape, human trafficking of a minor, human trafficking of five adults, witness tampering and prostitution.

There were nine alleged victims covered in the 11-count indictment, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer.

The grand jury asked for $750,000 bond when it indicted Nolan, following his testimony.

“I’m curious what they heard in the grand jury,” Lape said. “It’s kind of an extraordinary bond. The reality is, we don’t see bonds like that this side of the river,” said Kenton County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen Lape, referring to the Ohio River which separates Northern Kentucky from Cincinnati.

“Many in Northern Kentucky have known Nolan from his years as a district judge in Campbell County in the 1970s and 1980s and his involvement in politics, particularly with the tea party movement,” Scott Wartman reported for the Enquirer. “He was elected in November to the Campbell County school board but resigned last week when a grand jury indicted him.”

The sex trafficking allegedly occurred in the summer of 2016 — while Judge Nolan was serving as the chair of the Donald Trump campaign in Campbell County, KY. Trump beat Hillary Clinton 59% to 35% in the county.

Voters also elected Nolan last November, when he won a school board seat for a district with 5,000 students and 700 employees. Nolan beat an incumbent with 10 years of school board experience and 27 years experience as a teacher in the district by campaigning for so-called, “school choice vouchers” and for the elimination of all local property tax revenue for schools.

The next hearing will be July 7 with Judge Lape presideing.