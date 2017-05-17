Frelinghuysen hit with ethics complaint over outing of activist to her employer
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Rodney Frelinghuysen (R-11th Dist.) is facing more heat after an watchdog group filed an ethics complaint against him over a fundraising letter outing a local bank executive’s activism to her employer. The complaint was filed by the Campaign for Accountability, some of whose advisory board members have ties to the Democratic…
