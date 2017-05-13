Frustrated with Sean Spicer’s press office, Trump considering bringing in Fox News producers: report

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

According to an Associated Press report, President Donald Trump may be seeking communications help from Fox News in the wake of the media circus surrounding the president’s firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

The report claims that according to one anonymous White House official, Trump is “mulling expanding the communications team and has eyed hiring producers from Fox News”.

According to both AP and the New York Times, Trump has directed his anger at the bipartisan fallout from Comey’s firing onto his communications team. The AP report alleges that according to sources with personal relationships to the president, he “increasingly sees himself as the White House’s only effective spokesperson”.

White House sources reportedly told AP that Trump “does not believe his team gave contradictory stories about his decision to fire Comey, despite the fact that the White House’s explanation changed dramatically over a 48-hour period“.

The AP report claims that two White House sources spoke of Trump’s “overly harsh criticism” of press secretary Sean Spicer, and other sources reveal that the president is openly dissatisfied with Spicer, and has discussed replacing him

Fox News host Sean Hannity, a longtime Trump media ally, said on his show after the Comey fallout that Trump should end White House press briefings entirely.

“If the propaganda destroy-Trump media — if they’re gonna smear and slander him and his administration and his family and lie about facts and what he’s done, why bother,” Hannity said. “Why waste the energy trying to appease people who obviously hate his guts and want to destroy him?