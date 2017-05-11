Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘God save us all’: The internet is bewildered by Trump’s claim that he coined the phrase ‘priming the pump’

Travis Gettys

11 May 2017 at 09:50 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with retail industry leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 15, 2017 (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that he coined the expression “prime the pump,” a commonly used expression in economics with origins in the 19th century.

“Have you heard that expression used before? Because I haven’t heard it,” Trump told The Economist. “I mean, I just — I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good. It’s what you have to do.”

The Twitter account for the Merriam-Webster dictionary quickly corrected the president.

And many other social media users heaped scorn on the president’s bizarre claim.

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘The Oval Office is not a welcoming space for the truth’: Ex-CIA director sounds alarm on Trump falsehoods
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+