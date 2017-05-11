‘God save us all’: The internet is bewildered by Trump’s claim that he coined the phrase ‘priming the pump’

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with retail industry leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 15, 2017 (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

President Donald Trump claimed Thursday that he coined the expression “prime the pump,” a commonly used expression in economics with origins in the 19th century.

“Have you heard that expression used before? Because I haven’t heard it,” Trump told The Economist. “I mean, I just — I came up with it a couple of days ago and I thought it was good. It’s what you have to do.”

The Twitter account for the Merriam-Webster dictionary quickly corrected the president.

'Pump priming' has been used to refer to government investment expenditures since at least 1933. https://t.co/VfkGwwzZRC — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) May 11, 2017

And many other social media users heaped scorn on the president’s bizarre claim.

If you ever took an Econ class in high school or college, “prime the pump” may be the one thing you remember.https://t.co/wztVOT2Gzt pic.twitter.com/2p4CnTPZvF — Robert McNees (@mcnees) May 11, 2017

@jaketapper Pretty sure it goes back to the folks who invented the pump. What with the need to prime them and all. — Keith D (@Benstar7J6P) May 11, 2017

@JoeNBC SERIOUSLY??????? As someone who grew up on the farm I learned how to Prime the pump 55 years ago — Cindy L Arnevik (@cabbageridge) May 11, 2017

He is not well. https://t.co/Dp6et26wBc — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 11, 2017

@axios @mikeallen Trump invented the phrase "Prime the pump." Well now, doesn't that just "take the cake"? — Janet Fisher (@jfisherj) May 11, 2017

Once made a Wikipedia page saying I popularized sweater-vests, so I get Trump's claim that he came up with the phrase "prime the pump." — Tim Duffy™ (@TimDuffy) May 11, 2017

Trump tells Economist that last week he invented phrase “prime the pump” https://t.co/4pKYYN55W2 I just invented phrase “God save us all" pic.twitter.com/5IRdUAKIdU — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) May 11, 2017

Prime the pump? What's next, claiming he invented the question mark, or accusing chestnuts of being lazy? — Tom Swanson (@Swansontea) May 11, 2017

Trump thinks he invented the term "prime the pump".

Nope.

Putin may have invented term "prime the chump" tho. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) May 11, 2017

hey, he came up with it when he was hanging out with andrew jackson and frederick douglass last week, don't hate. https://t.co/LdtRDVAqKb — the gumboot gumshoe (@raven_feathers) May 11, 2017

Not only did Trump not just come up with the age-old term “prime the pump” a couple days ago as he claims—he's used it before in interviews. https://t.co/BFfpA2EaZk — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) May 11, 2017