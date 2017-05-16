GOP lawmaker demands classified briefings ‘so that Congress can at least know as much as Russians’

Barbara Comstock (House.gov)

Rep. Barbara Comstock (R-VA) on Tuesday demanded that the Trump administration provide Congress with classified briefings about the “highly classified” information the president reportedly gave to Russian officials.

Comstock released a statement on Tuesday following The Washington Post report claiming Trump revealed “code word” intelligence about ISIS to Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ambassador to the U.S. Sergey Kislyak.

“Once again we are faced with inexplicable stories coming from the White House that are highly troubling,” Comstock said in the statement. “We need to have immediate classified briefings on what occurred at this meeting so that Congress can at least know as much as Russian leaders and know the impact on our national security, our allies, and our men and women protecting our country.”