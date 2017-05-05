GOP senator says Trumpcare bill must pass ‘Jimmy Kimmel test’ to win his support
Jimmy Kimmel’s emotional monologue about his newborn son’s heart surgery came too late to stop Trumpcare from passing, but it may help craft a more compassionate bill in the Senate.
Sen. Jack Cassidy (R-LA) appeared Friday morning on “CNN Newsroom,” where co-host John Berman asked him whether he could support a bill that allows insurance companies to cap payouts to their customers.
“I ask does it pass the Jimmy Kimmel test,” Cassidy said. “Would a child born with a congenital heart disease be able to get everything he or she would need in that first year of life? I want it to pass the Jimmy Kimmel test.”
Cassidy, a physician, has introduced an amendment with Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) that would allow states to keep the Affordable Care Act or provide an alternative that would automatically enroll residents in a basic health insurance and pharmacy plan.
“So simple answer, I want to make sure and the bill accomplishes this, that if a child is born and has what (Kimmel’s) child had that they would receive all the services, even if they go over a certain amount,” Cassidy said. “So the simple answer, I want to make sure folks get the care they need.”