Has a ‘sealed indictment’ been issued against President Trump?

Blogger and fierce critic of President Donald Trump Louise Mensch and former Clinton White House official Claude Taylor are both saying that independent sources have separately informed them that a sealed indictment has been granted against the president.

“Separate sources with links to the intelligence and justice communities have stated that a sealed indictment has been granted against Donald Trump,” wrote Mensch and Taylor at the Patribotics blog.

They continued, “While it is understood that the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution means that, until Mr. Trump is impeached, he cannot be prosecuted, sources say that the indictment is intended by the FBI and prosecutors in the Justice Department to form the basis of Mr. Trump’s impeachment. The indictment is, perhaps uniquely, not intended or expected to be used for prosecution, sources say, because of the constitutional position of the President.”

Mensch is known as something of a polemicist — some dismiss her as a crackpot conspiracy theorist — and yet, as GOP strategist and fellow Trump critic Rick Wilson pointed out on Twitter, she has been right on target with certain key findings in the secretive murk around Trump and investigations into his connections to Russia’s mafia underworld.

Remember: Louise was first and right on the initial FISA warrants. Claude was right on the EVDA etc. https://t.co/u63BxNGwRy — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) May 14, 2017

A Dutch TV documentary shed light this week on some of Trump’s connections to Russia’s lawless elite and explained how the intercepted communications between Trump campaign officials and Russian organized crime figures could have been discovered as part of a money-laundering and organized crime case.