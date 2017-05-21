‘Hell is coming with me’: Roger Ailes’ son threatens to ‘come after’ women who accused father of harassment

During a eulogy for his father, the teen-aged son of ex-Fox News head Roger Ailes issued a threat to the women he feels caused his father to get booted from the conservative news network

According to New York Magazine editor Gabriel Sherman — whose reporting contributed to Ailes’s demise — Zachary Ailes told the mourners at the Palm Beach funeral, “I’m coming after them…and hell is coming with me.”

Sherman called the comment, “Scary.”

The “hell is coming with me” comment is likely a reference to a line in the film “Tombstone,” about the shootout at the O.K. corral.

Ailes funeral was held Saturday morning, and was attended by Sean Hannity, Rush Limbaugh and Ethel Kennedy, according to the Daily Mail.

You can see Sherman’s tweet below: