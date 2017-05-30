Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Here’s how Trump’s harsh education cuts undermine his economic growth goals

The Conversation

30 May 2017 at 22:47 ET                   
Two black women students study at a university library (Shutterstock.com)

How Trump’s harsh education cuts undermine his economic growth goals

By Shaun M. Dougherty, Assistant Professor of Education & Public Policy, University of Connecticut. A student learns to operate a mill in an advanced precision machining class. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio The Trump administration has some ambitious goals that include trillions in tax cuts, a significant military buildup and a fresh investment in infrastructure. The White House…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
New York Gov. Cuomo hires Trump adviser after huge donations
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+