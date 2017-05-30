Here’s how Trump’s harsh education cuts undermine his economic growth goals
How Trump’s harsh education cuts undermine his economic growth goals
By Shaun M. Dougherty, Assistant Professor of Education & Public Policy, University of Connecticut. A student learns to operate a mill in an advanced precision machining class. AP Photo/Carlos Osorio The Trump administration has some ambitious goals that include trillions in tax cuts, a significant military buildup and a fresh investment in infrastructure. The White House…
