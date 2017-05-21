‘He’s been neutered’: Trump supporters melt down after president calls Islam ‘one of world’s great faiths’

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on prior to signing financial services executive orders at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

As President Donald Trump is getting hammered on the left for not using the expression “radical Islamic terrorism” during his speech in Saudi Arabia, he is also taking heat from his avid supporters who were drawn to him due to his anti-Mulsim rhetoric when he is in the U.S.

His crime?

Calling Islam “one of the world’s great faiths.”

That double hit — ducking “Islamic terrorism” while praising the religion — was not received very well on Twitter.

Trump’s latest troubles come following a night when Trump confidante Roger Stone tweeted “This makes me want to puke,” under a picture of Trump bowing before the Saudi king.

See reactions below:

Today is the day Donald Trump became President Cuck. Too scared to say #RadicalIslamicTerror. Pathetic! #maga @realDonaldTrump — Vic Berger IV (@VicBergerIV) May 21, 2017

@SHSanders45 @POTUS Islam is NOT a faith & every non-muslim is in Dar al-Harb “House of War” according to the fascist POLITICAL ideology-Don’t get your hopes up — Norway4TRUMP /GAB.ai (@Norway4Trump) May 21, 2017

Snip of Trump’s speech in KSA.

1) Islam does wage war against every other faith.

2) We can see faith of victims – a lot are “kafir.” pic.twitter.com/3nb95eT9B8 — PoliticallyDisinfect (@PCdisinfect) May 21, 2017

On Saudi trip, Trump using ‘violent extremism’, not ‘Islamic terrorism’, bowing to the Saudi king, Rex condemning *Iran*. What a cuck! — Lucas Lynch (@lucasjlynch) May 20, 2017

Trump is delivering this speech like he’s been lobotomized is his way of boring the MAGA crowd into ignoring his praise for Islam. — Eric Blyler (@e_blyler) May 21, 2017

So making a deal with devils, calling Islam “great” & Saudi Arabia “sacred land” is what Trump fans voted for? Guess so, as they heap praise pic.twitter.com/ScBNFBNbrP — Bosch Fawstin (@BoschFawstin) May 21, 2017

@trawetsla Trump is the true meaning of an egomaniacal narcissistic power hungry cuck who wants total control — SCROTUS (@_NotFakeNews_) May 21, 2017

@PaulVandenburgh Why didnt he say Radica Islamic Terrorism? Not once. Says Islam is a great faith – he has been neutered. — SienaSoup (@sienasoup) May 21, 2017

Donald Trump in 2016: Muslims is the biggest threat to this country Donald Trump in 2017: Islam is a great faith Me: pic.twitter.com/CcKpu3y3AT — ❱❱❱❱ Reema ❱❱❱❱ (@LiamsDirtyDiva) May 21, 2017