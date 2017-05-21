Quantcast

‘He’s been neutered’: Trump supporters melt down after president calls Islam ‘one of world’s great faiths’

Tom Boggioni

21 May 2017 at 14:30 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump looks on prior to signing financial services executive orders at the Treasury Department in Washington, U.S., April 21, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

As President Donald Trump is getting hammered on the left for not using the expression “radical Islamic terrorism” during his speech in Saudi Arabia, he is also taking heat from his avid supporters who were drawn to him due to his anti-Mulsim rhetoric when he is in the U.S.

His crime?

Calling Islam “one of the world’s great faiths.”

That double hit — ducking “Islamic terrorism” while praising the religion — was not received very well on Twitter.

Trump’s latest troubles come following a night when Trump confidante Roger Stone tweeted “This makes me want to puke,” under a picture of Trump bowing before the Saudi king.

See reactions below:

