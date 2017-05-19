House intel member rips ‘agent of the president’ Nunes for sticking nose back into Russia probe

House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks to the media about President Donald Trump's allegation that his campaign was the target of wiretaps on Capitol Hill in Washington March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Appearing on CNN, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) slammed House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) for continuing to review Russian intel information despite the fact that he has recused himself from the investigation.

Friday morning, House members met with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein on the state of the investigation into Russian ties to the Trump campaign – and Rosenstein’s reasons for hiring ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller to head it.

In a an interview with CNN’s Kate Bolduan, Speier was asked what was discussed in the meeting before talk turned to reports that Nunes continues to review intelligence relating to Russia despite the fact that he recused himself due to his ties to the Trump White House.

“Let me ask you specifically about the House investigation, congresswoman,” Bolduan began. “CNN has learned from a House intelligence committee source that Chairman Nunes is still reviewing intelligence related to Russia, despite the fact that, of course, he recused himself from all things Russia after that controversial episode involving the White House. Do you know this to be true yourself?”

“I believe it’s a huge mistake if Chairman Nunes is doing that,” an agitated Speier replied. “He has been identified as an agent of the president, and was clearly an agent of the president in that caper that went on some weeks ago where he went to the special source, came back, held a press conference, then went to the White House, when, in fact, it was from the White House to begin with.”

“The fact that he may, in fact, be reviewing these classified documents about Russia is very concerning to me,” she concluded.

