‘I guarantee you’ll be offended’: Rocker Todd Rundgren tells Trump fans not to come to his concerts

Rocker Todd Rundgren (L) and band in concert (Todd-Rundgren.com)

Singer and songwriter Todd Rundgren had a word of caution for fans intending to come to his concerts: trigger warning for Trump fans.

“If I had the power, I’d say: If you’re a Trump supporter, don’t come to my show, because you won’t have a good time,” Rundgren told Variety.

Rundgren latest record is a collaborative album titled “White Night,” with one ant-Trump song titled “Man in the Tin Foil Hat.”

“He’s coming down the escalator with a girl from east of here because the man in the tin foil hat is leading like a teenage girl. He put’s the ‘pluto’ in plutocrat, he hasn’t got time for losers, unless they do what he demands,” go the lyrics.

Rundgren cautions Trump fans that his shows will have attacks, insults and mockery for the new president.

“I guarantee that in this show if you’re a Trump supporter, you will likely be offended. Let the buyer beware! I mean, if you can’t take a joke, or you can’t admit that you’ve made a mistake, you don’t belong with the rest of us,” he explained.

Even if the trigger warning scares off paying Rundgren fans, he’s willing to take it, saying he’s not sure they provide any value anyway.

“And also, I don’t understand your frickin’ values. Because I’m not singing about that. If you don’t understand that basic thing, you’re just fooling yourself,” he said.

Listen to Rundgren’s collaboration with Donald Fagan, “The Man in the Tin Foil Hat,” embedded below: