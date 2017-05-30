Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘If he didn’t do it, deny it!’: Shep Smith slams Spicer for ducking questions about Kushner’s Russia call

Tom Boggioni

30 May 2017 at 17:04 ET                   
Fox News host Shepard Smith slams Donald Trump on Sept. 8, 2016. (YouTube)

Fox News host Shep Smith blistered white House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Tuesday afternoon for refusing to put the Jbombshell ared Kushner contacts with the Russia story to rest.

Speaking with Politico report Josh Gerstein, Smith pointed out the obvious: that Spicer still hasn’t denied reports that Kushner held inappropriate meetings with Russians.

“Remember how they found out about it in the first place,” Smith asked. “Yeah a leak, But how? Here’s how they found out — they were monitoring the Russians. While they are monitoring the Russians, as the story goes, all of a sudden there’s Jared Kushner. There they are discussing a backchannel that doesn’t involve the United States equipment but Russian equipment.”

“If that didn’t happen, if Jared Kushner wasn’t trying to hide things from the United States, then why would he do that?” he continued. “If he didn’t do that, please deny it so we can move on. That opportunity was given today in the White House press briefing.”

Watch the video below via Fox News:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Consider the source’: CNN’s Jake Tapper shreds Trump for whining about fake news
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+