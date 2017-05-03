Inside Trump’s new DC hotel: Lobbyists sip $100 vodka cocktails while rooms still sit empty

Tiffany Trump, Donald Trump, Melamia Trump at DC hotel grand opening -- YouTube screenshot

If you’re planning a visit to Washington, D.C., you’ll be pleased to know that rooms are readily available at the current U.S. president’s Trump International Hotel — but bring your wallet.

According to Bloomberg News, the pricey hotel, that opened with great fanfare just a dozen days before the 2016 election has become a hub for Republican lawmakers, lobbyists and various current and former Trump associates where they can indulge in $100 vodka cocktails.

“This is Trump Land,” former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo explained. “If you go to a bar on Capitol Hill, you go to a restaurant downtown, it’s somebody else’s place. It’s not even a neutral zone. It’s not even like no man’s land. This is Trump Land. People from the campaign, people from the administration, feel comfortable coming here.”

Bloomberg notes that, during their visit, $600 rooms at the former Old Post Office — built in 1899 — are available while the nearby Ritz-Carlton and Four Seasons hotels were booked up. If your taste is for something a bit more pricey than a $600 room, you can always upgrade to a suite named after first Daughter Ivanka Trump that goes for about $940 a night.

The report notes that hotel is literally dripping on gold, with hotel bathrooms fitted with “gold-colored door handles, towel racks, soap dishes, faucets, showerheads, mouthwash bottle caps, tissue holders, mirror frames, wall art, light fixtures, trash cans, toilet paper dispensers, and backup toilet paper holders.”

To help pay for all of that gold — and put money in the president’s pocket — you can order a $110 porterhouse for two or a $16 tarragon lobster fondue, enjoy a $340 couples massages in a spa also named for Ivanka Trump, or have your diamonds whitened for a price.

According to banking lobbyist and former Eric Cantor adviser Aaron Cutler, the prices are worth it.

“It’s a nice place to go when you want to have a conversation with somebody and you don’t want somebody on top of you listening in,” he explained.