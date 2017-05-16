Israel feared Trump would spill their secrets to Russia — and that’s exactly what just happened

Brad Reed 16 May 2017 at 13:51 ET

Revelations that President Donald Trump gave Russian government officials highly classified information continued to rock Washington on Tuesday, and a New York Times report reveals that the source for the classified information came from Israel.

According to the Times’ sources, “the revelation that Mr. Trump boasted about some of Israel’s most sensitive information to the Russians could damage the relationship between the two countries” because it “raises the possibility that the information could be passed to Iran, Russia’s close ally and Israel’s main threat in the Middle East.”

Israeli spies were reportedly warned by some of their American counterparts earlier this year to avoid sharing information directly with the Trump administration over fears that sensitive intelligence could leak out to hostile powers.

Israel so far is publicly maintaining that it has no plans to change its intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States, as Israeli Ambassador Ron Dermer tells the Times that “Israel has full confidence in our intelligence-sharing relationship with the United States and looks forward to deepening that relationship in the years ahead under President Trump.”