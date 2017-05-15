‘It’s a nightmare’: Aggrieved Ann Coulter fumes about ‘disaster’ start to Trump’s presidency

Ann Coulter (Shutterstock)

Right-wing polemicist Ann Coulter, who last year authored a pro-Trump book called In Trump We Trust, is very unhappy about the early days of his presidency.

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Coulter fumes that Trump so far has not kept his promises to build the border wall and to roll back protections for undocumented immigrants in the United States whose parents brought them into the country when they were children.

At the start of the interview, Coulter explained that she backed Trump despite his “grotesque” personality because she believed he would really deliver the goods on immigration, which is the issue she most cares about.

Given that the Republican Congress has so far focused mostly on repealing Obamacare and on slashing taxes for high-income earners, however, Coulter feels that Trump’s base will need to constantly remind him to keep his promises.

“It’s a nightmare,” Coulter said, while adding that if Trump keeps going in the direction he has been, she’ll have to concede that the “Trump haters were right.”

That said, Coulter isn’t quite ready to throw in the towel on Trump’s presidency just yet.

“We have to keep Trump’s feet to the fire,” she said. “It’s weird because I really think in his heart he’s a genuine patriot. It’s just that it has been such a disaster so far, and that General Kelly is so preposterous, and McMaster — did you see him at that press conference? I thought he was retarded.”

Read the whole interview at this link.