‘It’s inevitable’: GOP senators warn Trump he’ll be breaking the law if he doesn’t turn over Oval Office tapes

That Democrats are calling for President Donald Trump to release the so-called ‘Trump tapes’ he hinted at in an aggressive tweet to fired FBI Director James Comey is unsurprising. Republicans calling for the same thing, ostensibly in defiance of the president, is more of a shocker.

According to the Washington Post, a number of GOP lawmakers have publicly stated the need for any tapes Trump has recorded (especially of conversations with Comey as he seemed to suggest on Twitter) to be turned over to Congress.

On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said “If there are any tapes of this conversation, they need to be turned over.”

Former federal prosecutor-turned-Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) told Fox News that “it’s probably inevitable” that any ‘Trump tapes’ that exist will be turned over to Congress, and if not, they will likely be subpoenaed.

He also said that recording Oval Office calls would “not necessarily the best idea” if the president did indeed record his calls.

Watch Sen. Graham’s discussion of the ‘Trump tapes’ on “Meet the Press” below, via NBC.