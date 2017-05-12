‘It’s politics porn’: MSNBC’s Mika shreds CNN for booking ‘proven liar’ Kellyanne Conway

Mika Brzezinski (MSNBC)

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski hasn’t made a secret of her disdain for White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, and she has banned her from appearing on “Morning Joe.”

Conway, like other White House officials — including the vice president — insisted all week that President Donald Trump had fired FBI director James Comey at the recommendation of the deputy attorney general, but the president himself admitted Thursday he had made the decision himself.

Brzezinski said Trump had made fools of his staff and destroyed their credibility.

“Kellyanne Conway, Sarah Huckabee (Sanders), Sean Spicer (and) Mike Pence, now all in the same category — in the Kellyanne category,” Brzezinski said. “Not credible, proved as a liar, made a fool.”

Conway has been banned from appearing on “Morning Joe,” but she still appears regularly on Fox News and turned up this week on CNN to pin blame for the firing on Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, which turned out to be false.

“So note to CNN — sorry, I love CNN — but you’ve got to stop putting Kellyanne on the air,” Brzezinski said. “It’s politics porn. You’re just getting your little ratings crack, but it’s disgusting. There’s nothing that she brings to the table that’s honest. Your hosts know it. Your hosts look pained when they interview her because they know they’re just doing politics porn — they’re not doing news. We need to stick to the news.”

Brzezinski said the Trump administration had shredded its credibility less than four months into a four-year term.

“Who is it in the White House that can be trusted?” she said. “Who can be trusted to give a statement, to explain where we stand in this administration, to explain that this presidency isn’t falling down on a house of cards with lies written on them? This is a bad situation, and the people in the White House are making it worse by being Trump’s stooges.”

Panelist Donnie Deutsch said he senses a turning point in the administration that won’t end well for them.

“The guy I see is the accidental dictator,” Deutsch said. “He never thought he was in office, now he’s in office. When you contextualize this — the press the enemy, let’s blow up the 9th circuit, the Senate and Congress, I don’t know if that works anymore, alternative facts, ban the press from the White House, ban the press from the campaign, the press is the enemy of the state, let’s give states the right to round up immigrants, on and on and on — and his love for thugs. This is a man that genuinely has behaved for 70 years one way, does not understand the office he has and behaves as a dictator. We can’t call it any other way at this point. By the way, let’s imprison Hillary Clinton.”

“We are in very, very, very dangerous territory here, in every way,” he continued. “You feel it. I think everybody right now feels what’s happened. There’s a man sitting in that chair that is frighteningly ill-equipped to understand the office he’s in, to behave within the framework — and this is the latest example. You can feel the thread being pulled. You can feel the clothes starting to come off the emperor. I believe this is the beginning of the end.”