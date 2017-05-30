Jack Kingston: It’s fine for Trump to be ‘cozy’ with authoritarian regimes because ‘EU is extremely liberal’

Wesley Clark, Alisyn Camerota and Jack Kingston appear on CNN (screen grab)

CNN contributor Jack Kingston, a former senior adviser to Donald Trump, asserted on Tuesday that the president should appear closer to authoritarian regimes than European allies because the European Union is “extremely liberal.”

Following President Donald Trump’s overseas trip, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Wesley Clark argued that the president made a mistake when he did not personally affirm the foundation of the NATO alliance: an attack on one is an attack on all.

CNN host Alisyn Camerota pointed out to Kingston that Trump had a “cozier relationship with Saudi Arabia” and “chillier” relationships with France and Germany.

“I am comfortable because I don’t think it’s that chilly,” Kingston replied. “But if you look at what the EU has become, the EU is to the left of Bernie Sanders.”

“We know that the EU is extremely liberal,” he added.

Watch the video below.