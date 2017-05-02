Jared Kushner failed to reveal business ties to Goldman Sachs and George Soros on government forms

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump via Twitter

Jared Kushner failed to reveal his business connections to Goldman Sachs and billionaires George Soros and Peter Thiel when filling out financial disclosure forms required for his job as a White House adviser.

The president’s son-in-law and senior adviser didn’t identify his partial ownership stake in Cadre, a tech startup pairing investors with real estate developers, and other ties to large financial institutions on his disclosure forms, reported the Wall Street Journal.

The 36-year-old Kushner’s stake in Cadre makes him business partners with other part owners such as the Goldman Sachs Group Inc., conservative bête noire George Soros and tech investor Peter Thiel — a prominent backer of President Donald Trump.

The newspaper reported that Kushner failed to divulge those ties, as well as loans worth at least $1 billion, from more than 20 lenders, and personal guarantees on more than $300 million of that debt.

Kushner’s lawyer, Jamie Gorelick, said the Cadre stakes are held through a limited liability corporation he owns, which was reported in the financial disclosure form.

She said Kushner had discussed his Cadre ownership with the Office of Government Ethics, and Gorelick claims he had resigned from the startup’s board and given up his voting rights.

A spokesman from the Office of Government Ethics did not respond to the Journal‘s request for comment, and White House spokeswoman referred questions to Gorelick.

Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) last month accused Kushner of committing perjury by lying to the FBI on his security clearance forms about contacts with Russian officials.

Gorelick said Kushner omitted those contacts — including meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Russian banker Sergey Gorkov, a graduate of the Kremlin’s spy school – by submitting the disclosure forms prematurely, on Jan. 18.

The attorney said she notified FBI officials the following day that Kushner would update those forms to disclose his contacts with Russia.

Ethics experts said Kushner did not appear to have violated disclosure rules with the financial filings, but they said the arrangements should have been revealed to avoid the appearance of conflict of interest.

Kushner agreed to give up more than 80 assets when he and his wife, Ivanka Trump, joined the White House staff as senior aides.

He has retained more than 200 other assets — mostly apartments and office buildings throughout the U.S. — worth at least $116 million, although he has refused to place them in a blind trust, the newspaper reported.