Jeb Bush schools Trump on the border wall: ‘We have one in many places — I don’t know if you’ve been there’

Jeb Bush speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

Former Gov. Jeb Bush (R-FL) can’t resist a few jabs at President Donald Trump‘s lack of knowledge about basic American facts.

While at the Milken Institute’s Global Conference in Los Angeles Tuesday, Bush repeated his only praise for Trump, that he’s “made some good appointments.” However, once the niceties were out of the way, “low energy Jeb” schooled the new president on some basic facts, the Palm Beach Post reported.

“We have one in many places — I don’t know if you’ve been there,” Bush said about Trump’s border wall. “There is a wall.”

This week, Republicans announced a budget deal that would fund the government through September. Missing from the budget was the funding for the “big, beautiful wall” Trump promised he’d begin building on “day one” of his presidency.

Bush also would like to see Trump stop tweeting.

“Someone oughta grab the damn phone and stop allowing him to create this uncertainty,” Bush suggested.

In March, Bush emerged for the first time since the election and trashed Trump for lying.

“He should stop saying things that aren’t true, that are distractions from the task at hand,” Bush said in an interview. “He hasn’t shifted to being president in the way that people are used to, and I think that’s the problem.”

The failed 2016 presidential candidate has been in talks with former New York Yankee Derek Jeter about purchasing the Marlins baseball team. However, doing so would mean he’s once again following in his little brother’s footsteps. Former President George W. Bush was a franchise owner of the Texas Rangers in the late 1980s and early 1990s.