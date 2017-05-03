Joe Walsh: Our ‘inner city, diverse populations’ are the reason we can’t have universal healthcare

Former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) -- MSNBC screenshot

After former Congressman Joe Walsh (R-IL) Joe Walsh tweeted criticism of Jimmy Kimmel’s heartfelt and politically-charged monologue regarding his newborn son’s health, people have slammed the conservative Twitter personality for his lack of compassion — but he took it steps further when blaming high U.S. healthcare costs on America’s “inner cities”.

On Tuesday, Walsh responded to Kimmel’s appeal by tweeting, “Sorry Jimmy Kimmel: your sad story doesn’t obligate me or anybody else to pay for somebody else’s health care.”

Appearing on MSNBC with host Ali Velshi, Walsh refused to believe any of the statistics Velshi presented him with, including that the US scored lower than 10 other countries for healthcare outcomes due to their universal healthcare systems. Walsh claimed one “can’t compare” the US to other developed nations, and when Velshi asked why, his answer was telling.

“Because they do not have our large inner city diverse populations,” Walsh replied, presumably referring to communities of color in large metropolitan areas. The ex-congressman has been accused of racism in the past.

Walsh used the term “inner city” again when he claimed that “Sweden does not have our inner city population”.

Despite Velshi’s efforts to get Walsh to understand how American healthcare costs measure up to other developed nations, Walsh continued his offensive.

Watch the video below via MSNBC.