Kellyanne Conway denies secretly hating Trump after ‘Morning Joe’ report: ‘I believe in him’

Kellyanne Conway appears on Fox News (screen grab)

Kellyanne Conway denied claims about her White House work made by “Morning Joe” co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski as “absurd.”

The pair claimed Monday that Conway had told them off-air that she was disgusted by her work for then-candidate Donald Trump and was only working on his presidential campaign for the money.

Conway, now a senior White House adviser who is banned from “Morning Joe” for lying, disputed the account.

“The notion that I am serving for ‘the money’ or a ‘paycheck’ is absurd,” Conway wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “As campaign manager, I made a fraction of what other consultants have made on unsuccessful presidential campaigns.”

Brzezinski claimed Monday that Conway told her off-camera that she felt the need to take a shower after campaigning for Trump, and Scarborough backed the account.

“She said, ‘This is just my summer vacation, my summer in Europe and basically I’m just going to get through this,’” Scarborough said.

Conway, who stepped down as CEO of her polling company to work for the president, insisted Tuesday that she believed in Trump and respected him.