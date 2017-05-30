Kentucky GOP claims accused sex-trafficking Trump campaign chair was only an ‘enthusiastic volunteer’

Screengrab of WKRC, Local 12 in Cincinnati.

The campaign of Donald Trump is attempting to distance the organization from Tim Nolan, a former Northern Kentucky Judge facing over 100 years in prison for an 11-count indictment of child sex trafficking, rape, human trafficking and prostitution.

The question is over the extent of the involvement Judge Nolan had with Donald Trump’s campaign, during the same period in which his offenses were alleged to have been committed, according to Cincinnati Enquirer columnist Scott Wartman.

“Tim Nolan adorned in his ‘Make America Great’ hat and clutching Trump signs became a common sight at political events in 2016,” Wartman explained. “So no one publicly questioned the former district judge when he said he was Donald Trump’s campaign chairman for Campbell County.”

With the Tea Party leader now facing toxic charges, some local Republicans are trying to disavow Nolan’s role.

“It’s a big misunderstanding,” said Phyllis Sparks, a Boone County Republican who claimed to have served as Trump’s state coalition director. “There are a lot of very enthusiastic volunteers with the campaign. I’m very sorry this happened with Tim Nolan, but to continually say he was county chairman of Trump’s campaign is wrong. But he was an enthusiastic volunteer.”

Yet clearly Nolan had some official capacities for the Trump campaign.

“The Republican Party of Kentucky confirmed he was the official Trump campaign representative in Frankfort observing the ballots being counted in the March 2016 Kentucky GOP Caucus, where Trump won the field of four candidates with 36 percent of the vote,” Wartman reported. “He served as a Trump supporting delegate in April 2016 at the Kentucky Republican Convention and led the unsuccessful charge to remove U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell as a delegate to the Republican National Convention.”

Nolan seemed surprised Republicans were trying to deny his involvement with the Trump campaign.

“I guess because of my current difficulties, they want to put some distance from me,” Nolan told The Enquirer.