‘Liberty, Equality & Fraternity over Discrimination, Bigotry & a Stupid Wall’: Internet celebrates Macron win

Tom Boggioni

07 May 2017 at 15:10 ET                   

Twitter users still reeling from President Donald Trump’s election celebrated French voters getting it right and choosing centrist Emmanuel Macron as their new president over extreme right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen.

Macron pulled out a stunning win over Le Pen on Sunday, with early reporting stating he rolled up 65 percent of the vote.

Twitter users breathed a sigh of relief that French voters saw what many America voters didn’t see: a dangerous right-wing candidate backed by white supremacists.

California Democrat Ted Lieu led the charge, tweeting: “Today France chose Liberty, Equality & Fraternity over Discrimination, Bigotry & a Stupid Wall.”

And then it was on.

