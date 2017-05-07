‘Liberty, Equality & Fraternity over Discrimination, Bigotry & a Stupid Wall’: Internet celebrates Macron win

Twitter users still reeling from President Donald Trump’s election celebrated French voters getting it right and choosing centrist Emmanuel Macron as their new president over extreme right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen.

Macron pulled out a stunning win over Le Pen on Sunday, with early reporting stating he rolled up 65 percent of the vote.

Twitter users breathed a sigh of relief that French voters saw what many America voters didn’t see: a dangerous right-wing candidate backed by white supremacists.

California Democrat Ted Lieu led the charge, tweeting: “Today France chose Liberty, Equality & Fraternity over Discrimination, Bigotry & a Stupid Wall.”

And then it was on.

From an American Republican, congrats France.! Never let fear & hate fill your hearts. Viva Le'France.! #frenchelection2017 — Ariel Sharon (@AR_CreativeMind) May 7, 2017

Now lets see some alt-Right tears #frenchelection2017 — Dmitriy Bernasovskiy (@dima7b_) May 7, 2017

So one takeaway from this Sunday could be that your average French man/woman is smarter than 62,979,879 Americans #frenchelection2017 — Bill Wilson (@wtwesq) May 7, 2017

The way things are going, we're going to have to find a way to ship the Statue of Liberty back to France #frenchelection2017 — Ryan Broems (@ryanbroems) May 7, 2017

Pfew! Thank goodness the French chose the right path. Now, if only our #potus (does not deserve capital letters) resigns #frenchelection2017 — Progressive (@TruthHurts4U2) May 7, 2017

The bar is now so low that we're proud of France for not electing an actual fascist. Still, congrats #EmmanuelMacron #frenchelection2017 — Developing Biologist (@developingbio) May 7, 2017

I'd like to thank the French people for restoring my faith in humankind a bit. #frenchelection2017 — Vinay A. Ramesh (@vinaytion) May 7, 2017

To the people of France: thank God you're awake at the wheel. #frenchelection2017 Vive la France! — Commasplice (@oxfordsplice) May 7, 2017

Today France chose Liberty, Equality & Fraternity over Discrimination, Bigotry & a Stupid Wall. #frenchelection2017 — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 7, 2017

Two weeks ago, Trump said terrorist attack would upend French election in favor of Le Pen. Today, France rejected that fear in a landslide. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 7, 2017

Big shoutout to #frenchelection2017 for not making a yuge mistake. — Peter Trigg (@Trigger_Pete) May 7, 2017

Once again, congrats to all the morons who wrote "maybe Le Pen could win because Trump" takes. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) May 7, 2017

Thank you France, for showing us not every country has gone insane #frenchelection2017 — Alan Cotton (@KillySG10) May 7, 2017

LePen defeated!!! There is still hope for a human democracy in the world!!! vive le France!! #frenchelection2017 — nicole v. ordoñez (@wheniwasnic) May 7, 2017