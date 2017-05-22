Quantcast

‘Like watching grandpa do the Electric Slide at a wedding’: Seth Meyers mocks Trump’s klutzy Saudi sword dance

Tom Boggioni

22 May 2017 at 23:45 ET                   
Late Night host Seth Meyers -- screenshot

President Donald Trump had a bust weekend in Saudi Arabia — curtsying for the Saudi king, dancing with a sword, touching a mysterious glowing orb — therefore “Late Show” host Seth Meyers had wealth of material to work with.

Noting that Trump headed overseas as another rash of White House controversies exploded in the U.S. — with Meyers suggesting puckishly, “That dude is not coming back” — the late night comedian focused on the sword dance in particular.

After mentioning the gold medal given to Trump — that occasioned the now-famous #TrumpCurtsy — Meyers pointed out that the president was also given a sword.

‘The Saudis even gave Trump a sword,” Meyers explained, “as part of an elaborate ceremony with which Trump participated in a traditional Saudi sword-dance — and he looked very uncomfortable.”

Meyers then showed a clip of Trump awkwardly bobbing off the beat with fellow sword dancers.

“It’s like watching your grandpa do the Electric Slide at a wedding — but with a deadly weapon,” Meyers said by way of a dead-on description.

Watch the video below via YouTube:

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
