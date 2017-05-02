Marco Rubio furious after GOP Senate stalls vote on sanctions against Russia for election meddling

Marco Rubio speaks to CNN (screen grab)

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will not be issuing a sanctions bill in response to Russia hacking the 2016 election and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) isn’t happy about it.

According to Politico, Sen. Bob Corker (R-TN) revealed Monday the committee doesn’t currently see a point to a sanctions bill.

“The ranking member and I are in strong agreement on a pathway forward and that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to do an Iran sanctions bill,” Corker revealed. He anticipates a bill at the end of “this work period.”

He did acknowledge that the two parties are working on a bill that will push back against Russia in Europe. “Those are the two courses of action that we’re taking,” he said.

Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) confirmed the agreement.

“Senator Cardin stands by the series of proposals he’s laid out on Russia but looks forward to working with Chairman Corker on this bill as an initial step to hold Russia accountable for its destabilizing activities,” Cardin spokesman Sean Bartlett confirmed.

Democrats on the committee have disagreed in the past, saying they wanted to combine a Russia sanctions bill with an Iran sanctions bill. However, Corker explained that he wanted to wait until Senate Intelligence Committee finished their investigation.

“I think there’s a general understanding that there isn’t going to be an attempt by this administration, which people feared at one time, including me, to undo sanctions,” Corker went on. “We’re going to wait for a period of time. We may at some point pursue [sanctions].”

According to Politico, committee member Rubio (R-FL) is frustrated about the decision.

“I think anytime is a good time for Russia sanctions given everything they’ve done,” Rubio said.