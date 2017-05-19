‘Maybe you should advise him’: Dem says Kayleigh McEnany’s Comey lie makes more sense than Trump’s

CNN contributor Kayleigh McEnany is best know as a prominent Donald Trump supporter. She interned for George W. Bush and worked as a producer for Mike Huckabee's TV show on Fox News.

Trump surrogate Kayleigh McEnany got upbraided by a Democratic strategist who said that while her defense of President Donald Trump’s statements to a Russian delegation last week makes a kind of sense, it’s not the explanation Trump is currently using to defend himself.

Today on CNN’s Newsroom with Brooke Baldwin, McEnany again struggled to defend President Donald Trump.

McEnany said that it would be a mistake for Trump to fire Comey for political reasons because he’d get replaced by Assistant Director Andrew McCabe, whose wife, she said, “took money from Clinton allies,” making McCabe an enemy of the administration by marriage.

“Why would you want McCabe in power over someone like Comey?” she asked. “It doesn’t make sense. It’s not logical.”

“Maybe you should advise him,” replied Democratic voting rights activist Jason Kander, because Trump is the one going around telling people he fired Comey to take the pressure off himself with regards to Russia.

Today has been a day of bombshell reports on the president. Trump called James Comey as a “nut job” when bragging to the Russians about firing the FBI Director. Sean Spicer admitted that firing Comey eased the pressure on Trump and the Russians. Comey will testify before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee at a public hearing. Things are so crazy, White House lawyers are researching impeachment.

