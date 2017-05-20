Quantcast

Melania Trump wants Sean Spicer gone after president returns from overseas trip: report

Tom Boggioni

20 May 2017 at 09:30 ET                   
Melania Trump, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer -- screenshots

In a profile on the reading habits of First Lady Melania Trump it is revealed that wife of President Donald Trump maintains a strict eye on how her husband is portrayed in the media and believes that some of his problems with the press are the fault of White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

According to Politico, friends and associates of Melania Trump claim she is much like her husband in that she spends long hours watching cable television to see how he is portrayed.

“She’s very private and she’s very smart. Anyone who thinks she’s a mannequin doesn’t get it,” explained former Trump associate Roger Stone who has sometimes battled with the president. “She has excellent instincts into who is trying to exploit their influence with him.”

Like her husband, Melania Trump is highly concerned about the leaks coming from the White House that she feels are damaging his presidency and enveloping his administration in constant chaos. She believes Spicer, who is often combative with the press, is a big part of the problem.

According to Politico, the First Lady has been focusing on Spicer’s performance recently — and she is not pleased.

“She was really concerned that Spicer was not doing a good job, that they were not proactive in defending the president,” explained a confidante of the president outside of the White House. ”The leaks bother her. She believes a lot of people are more interested in serving themselves than him.”

Rumors of Spicer’s firing have been floating around for weeks — along with the possible booting of senior advisor Steve Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus — and it is believed that there will be a major shake-up at the the White House following Trump’s overseas visit with Spicer at the top of the list.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
