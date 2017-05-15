Mining the moon for rocket fuel to get us to Mars
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
By Gary Li, Ph.D. Candidate in Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, University of California, Los Angeles, Danielle DeLatte, Ph.D. Student in Aeronautics & Astronautics, University of Tokyo, Therese Jones, Ph.D. Candidate in Public Policy, Pardee RAND Graduate School, Jerome Gilleron, Ph.D. Candidate in Aerospace Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, and Samuel Wald, Ph.D. Student in Aeronautics and…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion