Monty Python’s John Cleese lights up Twitter with devastating joke about Trump voters

Actor and comedian John Cleese issued a hilariously scathing indictment of U.S. conservatism on Twitter Friday, managing to zing President Donald Trump, global climate change deniers and hypocritical Christians in one tweet.

“I’m beginning to think that in America, a Conservative Christian is one who thinks the Beatitudes are a Chinese hoax,” he wrote.

I’m beginning to think that in America, a Conservative Christian is one who thinks the Beatitudes are a Chinese hoax — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) May 26, 2017

“Chinese hoax” is a reference to a one-time contention of Trump’s in which he said that global climate change is a hoax perpetrated by China to cripple U.S. business growth.



The Opposition Report posted the Christian Beatitudes for those unfamiliar with them:



Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.

Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted.

Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the land.

Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be satisfied.

Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.

Blessed are the clean of heart, for they will see God.

Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.

Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.



These teachings are from Christ’s “Sermon on the Mount” and occur in the Christian Bible’s Book of Matthew, Chapter 5, verses 3 to 10.

Twitter users enthusiastically responded.

@JohnCleese Oh come off it! Everyone knows Beatitudes are male fans of The Beatles… — HarryGato (@harrygato) May 26, 2017

@JohnCleese It's all about saying they love Jesus, but ignoring His teachings. — Brian Norris (@BrianNorris15) May 26, 2017

@JohnCleese Jesus: *creates fish and bread for hungry children*

Deplorable: Wait, but a free lunch creates a dependency on — Jeremy C. Shipp (@JeremyCShipp) May 26, 2017

@JohnCleese They have to do a lot of mental gymnastics to deal with Jesus' leftist nature. — medicare 4 all guy (@PensBeerGeek) May 26, 2017

@JohnCleese You'd want Jesus at a wedding though right..I would anyway.. cheers — David O'Halloran (@biscate9) May 26, 2017

@JohnCleese I'd love to point out to all CHRISTIANS, that Jesus provided free healthcare for all. In case they're confused about what Jesus would do. — Joseph Hope (@josephishope) May 26, 2017

@JohnCleese You are wrong. They don't think at all. — Derek Treggalles (@trellesca) May 26, 2017

@JohnCleese You do really realize that most of them won't understand this joke at all? — Steven Crosby (@heysi) May 26, 2017

@JohnCleese It's so much worse than that. They are angry toddlers that want candy for breakfast and if you tell them no they hit you with their bible. — Megan (@SardonicGoddess) May 26, 2017

@JohnCleese And the sermon on the mount is a bunch of liberal propaganda. — Ray Lyons (@RLyons229) May 26, 2017

Cleese is mostly knows in the U.S. as a founding member of British comedy troupe Monty Python, which reunited in 2014 for a series of shows at London’s O2 Arena.