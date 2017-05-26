Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Monty Python’s John Cleese lights up Twitter with devastating joke about Trump voters

David Ferguson

26 May 2017 at 14:52 ET                   
John Cleese (robin jason / Shutterstock)

Actor and comedian John Cleese issued a hilariously scathing indictment of U.S. conservatism on Twitter Friday, managing to zing President Donald Trump, global climate change deniers and hypocritical Christians in one tweet.

“I’m beginning to think that in America, a Conservative Christian is one who thinks the Beatitudes are a Chinese hoax,” he wrote.

“Chinese hoax” is a reference to a one-time contention of Trump’s in which he said that global climate change is a hoax perpetrated by China to cripple U.S. business growth.


The Opposition Report posted the Christian Beatitudes for those unfamiliar with them:

  • Blessed are the poor in spirit, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
  • Blessed are they who mourn, for they will be comforted.
  • Blessed are the meek, for they will inherit the land.
  • Blessed are they who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be satisfied.
  • Blessed are the merciful, for they will be shown mercy.
  • Blessed are the clean of heart, for they will see God.
  • Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God.
  • Blessed are they who are persecuted for the sake of righteousness, for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.


These teachings are from Christ’s “Sermon on the Mount” and occur in the Christian Bible’s Book of Matthew, Chapter 5, verses 3 to 10.

Twitter users enthusiastically responded.

Cleese is mostly knows in the U.S. as a founding member of British comedy troupe Monty Python, which reunited in 2014 for a series of shows at London’s O2 Arena.

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
White House officials gripe that Trump’s ‘ill-advised tweets’ keep blowing up efforts to combat Russia scandal
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+