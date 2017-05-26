MSNBC connects dots on Kushner — and draws a straight line to campaign propaganda by Russians on Facebook

Lawrence O'Donnell panel -- screenshot

Reacting to the blockbuster report that President Donald Trump’s son-in-law reportedly tried top set up a secret communications channel between Trump’s transition team and the Kremlin, an MSNBC panel connected the dots showing Jared Kushner is likely up to his neck in involvement with the Russians

Late Friday, the Washington Post reported that Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak told his superiors in Moscow that Kushner proposed the back-channel during a meeting on Dec. 1 or 2 at Trump Tower, according to U.S. intelligence intercepts.

Appearing on MSNBC with host Lawrence O’Donnell — and with one panelist saying “I texted with a senior administration official and said how bad is this for Jared Kushner? He said ‘very very bad.'” — conservative Max Boot pointed the finger at Trump and noted that many of Kushner’s activities as part of the transition team now seem connected.

“You have to be deeply suspicious of what Jared Kushner is up to here sitting at the right hand of the president,” Boot began. “Because this is not the only connection he has with the Russians. We also know that in this same time-frame where he was trying to set up the secret communications channel with Sergey Kislyak, he was also meeting with the head of a sanctioned Russian bank and a former KGB officer who is very close to Putin. What the heck were they discussing?”

“By the way, Lawrence, I think it was last week CNN reported that the Russians orchestrated a massive propaganda and advertising campaign on Facebook to try to help Donald Trump get elected,” he continued. “Well, who was the head of data analytics for the Trump campaign? Yes, that would be Jared Kushner. So maybe they had something significant to discuss during the course of the campaign last year. These are all the kinds of questions that Robert Mueller and the FBI need to get to the bottom of, because this is — you know, Jared Kushner we’re talking about here.”

Noting possible jail time Kushner could be facing, Boot also said not to forget Trump.

“Lawrence, the penalties are not just for Jared Kushner, they’re for Donald Trump,” Boot explained. “This is a guy who sits at his right hand, very closely connected to him. I find it hard to believe that Donald Trump did not know what Kushner was up to, did not know what Flynn was up to. Now it’s possible that those guys will be good soldiers and will take the hit for him and will not rat him out of the independent council. but this certainly increases the jeopardy for Trump.”

Watch the video below:

Watch the second video below via MSNBC: