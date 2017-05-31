‘Not enough covfefe in the world to make this funny’: Internet reacts in horror to Paris climate withdrawal

Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

President Donald Trump is making good on his threat to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the president’s decision said a small team of administration officials, including Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, are working out details of how the withdrawal will be accomplished, reported Axios.

Those officials are deciding whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal, which could take three years, or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty — which would be both quicker and more extreme.

Although the decision was expected, social media users swiftly recoiled in horror.

POTUS is an embarrassment, but he and Kushner are also a danger to our republic. There's not enough covfefe in the world to make this funny. https://t.co/7G98lEfbpH — Teri Carter (@teri_atthepaper) May 31, 2017

He's severing important alliances and pulling out of the Paris Agreement, but please, everyone, keep obsessing about one weird typo. https://t.co/4f0qk8CBOS — Michael Evans (@colombiadocs) May 31, 2017

#Covfefe = screwing the planet and future generations by pulling out of treaty to deal with climate change — Michael Mayo (@heymikemayo) May 31, 2017

Thank a fucking moron for this… https://t.co/amxQHyuvUY — Joshua Holland (@JoshuaHol) May 31, 2017

Chomsky: "The most significant aspect of the Trump election [is the GOP's departure] from the rest of the world on climate change." https://t.co/CYUog8UAPw — Liam Hogan (@Limerick1914) May 31, 2017

Trump is not a joke. He is a threat. The most menacing individual threat the planet faces by far. See it for what it is. — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) May 31, 2017

The only other countries to spurn the accord would be Syria and Nicaragua. https://t.co/xXACilAvGP — Greg Greene (@ggreeneva) May 31, 2017

it's pretty hard to overstate how fucked we are — Tim Dotcom (@timothypmurphy) May 31, 2017