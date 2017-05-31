Quantcast

‘Not enough covfefe in the world to make this funny’: Internet reacts in horror to Paris climate withdrawal

Travis Gettys

31 May 2017 at 08:27 ET                   
Photo of Donald Trump by Flicker User Michael Vadon

President Donald Trump is making good on his threat to withdraw from the Paris climate accord.

Two sources with direct knowledge of the president’s decision said a small team of administration officials, including Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt, are working out details of how the withdrawal will be accomplished, reported Axios.

Those officials are deciding whether to initiate a full, formal withdrawal, which could take three years, or exit the underlying United Nations climate change treaty — which would be both quicker and more extreme.

Although the decision was expected, social media users swiftly recoiled in horror.

