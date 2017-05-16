NSA ‘WannaCry’ hackers have ‘compromised’ data that could include foreign nuclear codes

Mushroom cloud from nuclear bomb (Shutterstock)

Last week’s ‘WannaCry’ ransomware attack rocked networks and became the biggest cyberattack of its kind in history — and now, the group behind it is threatening to release more data as part of a Spotify-like subscription plan.

The Washington Post reported that the group known the Shadow Brokers, who were behind the devastating WannaCry attack, are now threatening to leak even more “compromised network data” that could pertain “nuclear or missile programs of China, Iran, North Korea and Russia”.

According to the report, the millions of Windows 10 users worldwide may also be affected.

In a blog post that appears to be written by someone who speaks English as a second language, a representative from Shadow Brokers claimed that they want to set up a paid subscription system for their leaks.

“Is being like wine of month club,” read the Shadow Brokers’ blog post. “Each month peoples can be paying membership fee, then getting members only data dump each month.”